Jacksonville Beach, FL
101 25th Ave S., J-11
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

101 25th Ave S., J-11

101 25th Avenue South · (904) 616-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 25th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
One block from the beach. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Jax Beach. Lower level unit on end. Granite countertops, stainless/black appliances in kitchen, tile flooring, great master suite bath with separate tub / shower and double vanity sink with separate toilet and walk in closet. Storage closet at front door for beach and utility items. New electric thermostat. 24 hr access to onsite gym, zero entry pool and summer kitchen with two grills. No pets. Available now.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 25th Ave S., J-11 have any available units?
101 25th Ave S., J-11 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 25th Ave S., J-11 have?
Some of 101 25th Ave S., J-11's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 25th Ave S., J-11 currently offering any rent specials?
101 25th Ave S., J-11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 25th Ave S., J-11 pet-friendly?
No, 101 25th Ave S., J-11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 101 25th Ave S., J-11 offer parking?
No, 101 25th Ave S., J-11 does not offer parking.
Does 101 25th Ave S., J-11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 25th Ave S., J-11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 25th Ave S., J-11 have a pool?
Yes, 101 25th Ave S., J-11 has a pool.
Does 101 25th Ave S., J-11 have accessible units?
No, 101 25th Ave S., J-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 25th Ave S., J-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 25th Ave S., J-11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 25th Ave S., J-11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 25th Ave S., J-11 does not have units with air conditioning.
