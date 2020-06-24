All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
10 11TH AVE N

10 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10 11th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Remodeled Oceanfront Condominium - Available Daily(3 night minimum)- Weekly - Monthly. This Spectacular 2nd Floor Condo has been Tastefully Updated to make you Feel at Home while Enjoying the Beach Lifestyle. Beautifully Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Updated Baths, FULL Size Washer & Dryer. Sit on the Wrap around Balcony and Enjoy the Views of the Ocean and Sounds of the Sea. Conveniently Located Close to Jacksonville Beach Pier, Shopping and Restaurants. Come Enjoy the Beach Lifestyle. Call for Availability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

