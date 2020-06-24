10 11TH AVE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Beautifully Remodeled Oceanfront Condominium - Available Daily(3 night minimum)- Weekly - Monthly. This Spectacular 2nd Floor Condo has been Tastefully Updated to make you Feel at Home while Enjoying the Beach Lifestyle. Beautifully Updated Kitchen with New Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Updated Baths, FULL Size Washer & Dryer. Sit on the Wrap around Balcony and Enjoy the Views of the Ocean and Sounds of the Sea. Conveniently Located Close to Jacksonville Beach Pier, Shopping and Restaurants. Come Enjoy the Beach Lifestyle. Call for Availability