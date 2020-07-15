Apartment List
64 Apartments for rent in Iona, FL with hardwood floors

64 Apartments for rent in Iona, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Iona renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly...

1 Unit Available
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.

1 Unit Available
14971 Rivers Edge CT
14971 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic first floor unfurnished unit in Longpond Village overlooking the golf course available for rent annually. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - one of the bedrooms has a Murphy bed/desk for multi-use. New wood flooring in the Master Bedroom and Living Room.

1 Unit Available
16120 Dublin CIR
16120 Dublin Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This darling 1 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has been upgraded with all new stainless steel appliances, beautiful glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, wood laminate flooring, and fresh paint.
Verified

$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.

1 Unit Available
McGregor
119 Placid DR
119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach.

1 Unit Available
McGregor
4586 Trawler CT
4586 Trawler Court, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
One of a kind! This updated totally renovated 2 + den/2 condo offers split floor plan.
Verified

$
36 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,086
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,254
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

26 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified

7 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1256 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
4821 SW Santa Barbara CT
4821 Southwest Santa Barbara Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Direct Access to the Gulf - Available June - Dec. 20, 2020 AVAILABLE weekly rates -Vacation Pool home on Canal 3 bedrooms 2 baths, Sailboat access only minutes and you are out on your way to the ocean.

1 Unit Available
5472 Governors DR
5472 Governors Drive, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Annual Rental in Fort Myers -UNIQUE & RARELY AVAILABLE 2/2 attached villa with a 1 car garage with just under 1100 square feet of living space under air in the sought after hidden gem of a location known as Governors Island right off Daniels Pkwy

1 Unit Available
Pelican
242 SW 34th TER
242 Southwest 34th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located in Cape Coral.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
2016 SE 47th ST
2016 Southeast 47th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,009
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.

1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4901 Victoria DR
4901 Victoria Drive, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
CAPE CORAL WATERFRONT Complex: Enjoy the soothing sounds and enticing feel of living on the water.

1 Unit Available
9290 Belleza Way
9290 Belleza Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1652 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Laguna Lakes - This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home, located in Laguna Lakes is available for off season (now through December 31st, 2020). The whole home is beautifully furnished, with upgrades galore.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
3416 SW 7th Pl
3416 3416/3418 SW 7th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with vaulted ceilings, large screened lanai and full size washer/dryer connections. Extra storage closet in lanai area. Lawn care included in the rent. Great neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
6777 Winkler RD
6777 Winkler Road, Cypress Lake, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
875 sqft
Spacious updated 2 bedroom 1st floor unit available in a convenient Ft Myers location. Wood laminate flooring throughout, updated kitchen and an open covered lanai. This unit has a detached covered lanai.

1 Unit Available
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE
3308 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining.

1 Unit Available
13147 Hampshire Court
13147 Hampshire Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1334 sqft
Furnished 2BR, 2BA Villa. Seasonal/short term - Property Id: 310570 Short term- lease available. 3 month min. This beautiful, newly renovated two bedroom, two bathroom Villa home is just off McGregor Blvd.

1 Unit Available
650 Estero BLVD
650 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great opportunity to live on the beach! Single-family home on the beach close to the Best Western on Estero Island.

1 Unit Available
Pelican
822 SW 48th TER
822 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
SEASONAL/VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW.....Piece of Paradise......

1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.

1 Unit Available
15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07
15116 Pine Meadows Dr, Lee County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT! New Wood and Tile Floors. Close to Shopping, Public Transportation, Restaurants. AC. Laundry room on site. Quiet, friendly and safe neighborhood. Parking spots.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Iona, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Iona renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

