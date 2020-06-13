/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
264 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Iona, FL
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15360 Bellamar Circle, 3523
15360 Bellamar Cir 3523, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1043 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - This turnkey second floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Just steps to the pool and clubhouse and only minutes to the beach.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1809 sqft
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14979 Rivers Edge CT
14979 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
RENTED JANUARY-APRIL 2021!!MONTH TO MONTH AVAILABLE STARTING IN JUNE,2020 $1500 per month + 11.5% Sales Tax.NEW TILE FLOORS! BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11261 Jacana CT
11261 Jacana Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY & APRIL 2021 ONLY!$4000 + 11.5% SALES TAX. FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021 ARE RENTED!Off season $1800 per month + 11.5% sales tax.This 2 bedroom +den (which offers 2 twin beds),it is a 3 BEDROOM.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15054 Tamarind Cay CT
15054 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
SUMMER SPECIAL-JULY THRU NOVEMBER $1800 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX!!AVAILABLE MARCH & APRIL 2021 ONLY!!!$4300 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15048 Tamarind Cay CT
15048 Tamarind Cay Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE MONTH TO MONTH FROM MAY 2020 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 1800 +11.5 % SALES TAX! DECEMBER 2020 FOR ONLY 4300 +11.5 SALES TAX! CONDO IS ALREADY RENTED JAN-MARCH 2021.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16801 Sanibel Sunset CT
16801 Sanibel Sunset Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
This beautiful, newly redone 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, 1st floor unit is Our Hidden Piece of Paradise! Located within walking distance of Sanibel Outlets and Bunche Beach and just a short drive from Ft. Myers Beach, Sanibel and Capitva Islands.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11751 Pasetto LN
11751 Pasetto Lane, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 3 BDR condo in Majestic Palms - Royal Pointe. Great location close to Ft Myers & Sanibel beaches. Furniture is negotiable. Plenty of shopping, restaurants in the area. Nice community pool area with Barbecue grills available.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14981 Rivers Edge CT
14981 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
JUST LISTED AVAILABLE ALL SEASON. Absolutely Stunning, just totally remodeled with a spectacular water view & prestigious golf course of Gulf Harbor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14971 Rivers Edge CT
14971 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Fantastic first floor unfurnished unit in Longpond Village overlooking the golf course available for rent annually. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - one of the bedrooms has a Murphy bed/desk for multi-use. New wood flooring in the Master Bedroom and Living Room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15417 Bellamar CIR
15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well appointed Fully Furnished and equipped. This ground floor unit, offers 1,100 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. All Tile, master has King bed and 2nd bedrm has queen, the 3rd bdrm set up as office and has pull out futon.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14871 Crescent Cove DR
14871 Crescent Cove Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Charming updated three bedroom single family cottage style home with an enclosed sunroom. Also has attached garage.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16550 Bent Palms CV
16550 Bent Palms Cv, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
1/2 OFF THE FIRST MONTH RENT! Come check out the new fresh look in apartment lifestyle. At Bent Palms you can enjoy a small community charm with a "Close to everything" feel.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16171 Kelly Woods DR
16171 Kelly Woods Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
AVAILABLE NOW! Summer and Fall. January February March 2021 BOOKED - A great panoramic view of theboth golf course and lakes . All yours at gated golf course community of Kelly Greens Golf and Country Club. Nicely furnished pool home.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
13411 Hidden Palms CV
13411 Hidden Palms Cv, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT! Luxury community with pool located only minutes to world class beaches, shopping, and restaurants just minutes off beautiful McGregor Blvd.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15585 Ocean Walk CIR
15585 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo includes a solarium and a garage. Located in the gated community of The Gardens at Beachwalk and close to the beach, you can enjoy everything that the area has to offer.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15441 Bellamar CIR
15441 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Come and stay by the beaches. This rarely available ground floor unit is perfect for your monthly getaway. Relax by the pool or dine at any of the great local restaurants very close nearby.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7124 Blanquilla CT
7124 Blanquilla Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
It's time to book that Winter Getaway! Don't let this one pass you by. Located in a very desirable South Fort Myers Location. Only minutes to the most beautiful beaches in the world, including Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15120 Harbour Isle DR
15120 Harbour Isle Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2634 sqft
This second floor 3 bedroom and 3 full bath partially furnished Luxury Condominium boasts spectacular river & marina views. A secured elevator opens to your private foyer which leads to a gorgeous backdrop of the river, marina and lush landscaping .
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
14640 Abaco Lakes DR
14640 Abaco Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1441 sqft
Beautiful first floor, end unit, 3 BR, 2 bath attached Villa in Lucaya built in 2019 is available both off season and season 2021! Northern exposure. This unit features a beautiful lake view.
Similar Pages
Iona 1 BedroomsIona 2 BedroomsIona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIona 3 BedroomsIona Apartments with Balcony
Iona Apartments with GarageIona Apartments with GymIona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIona Apartments with ParkingIona Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL