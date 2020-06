Amenities

Adorable ground floor 2bed/1 bath available in Davis Woods! Fully furnished turnkey, super clean, bright condo with community pool and tennis. Bike to Bunche Beach and Sanibel Outlets, minutes to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach. Screened lanai with lake view. Ideal for anyone in between homes or on a work contract. 1 month minimum. Rate includes utilities, cable and WIFI. Tax is applicable. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Call for more details and to schedule a showing!