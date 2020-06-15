16751 Davis RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.LOCATED 2 MINUTES TO THE SANIBEL CAUSEWAY! PRIVATE POOL HOME! SLEEPS 6!!The prime location provides proximity to shopping, dining, nightlife and the natural beauty of SW Florida’s sugar sand beaches!This spacious,well-appointed,paired villa home offers a highly sought-after lifestyle boasting nearly 1600 sq.ft. of living space.Attention to detail at every turn!The expansive selection of included finishes completes the ambiance with volume & trey ceilings,upgraded tile through main living area & designer carpet in bedrooms,tile in den,hardwood cabinets,granite countertops,paved driveway,Whirlpool SS kitchen appliances.A sun-filled brick pavered pool deck & hurricane impact windows & doors!Convenient location.M/BED has a KING SIZE bed,second bedroom has a queen size bed & den has a queen sleeper sofa!Pics do not show this as of yet.NO PETS ALLOWED.NO SMOKING ALLOWED