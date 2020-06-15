All apartments in Iona
Find more places like 16751 Davis RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iona, FL
/
16751 Davis RD
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:10 PM

16751 Davis RD

16751 Davis Rd · (239) 209-3960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13411 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.LOCATED 2 MINUTES TO THE SANIBEL CAUSEWAY! PRIVATE POOL HOME! SLEEPS 6!!The prime location provides proximity to shopping, dining, nightlife and the natural beauty of SW Florida’s sugar sand beaches!This spacious,well-appointed,paired villa home offers a highly sought-after lifestyle boasting nearly 1600 sq.ft. of living space.Attention to detail at every turn!The expansive selection of included finishes completes the ambiance with volume & trey ceilings,upgraded tile through main living area & designer carpet in bedrooms,tile in den,hardwood cabinets,granite countertops,paved driveway,Whirlpool SS kitchen appliances.A sun-filled brick pavered pool deck & hurricane impact windows & doors!Convenient location.M/BED has a KING SIZE bed,second bedroom has a queen size bed & den has a queen sleeper sofa!Pics do not show this as of yet.NO PETS ALLOWED.NO SMOKING ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16751 Davis RD have any available units?
16751 Davis RD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16751 Davis RD have?
Some of 16751 Davis RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16751 Davis RD currently offering any rent specials?
16751 Davis RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16751 Davis RD pet-friendly?
No, 16751 Davis RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 16751 Davis RD offer parking?
Yes, 16751 Davis RD does offer parking.
Does 16751 Davis RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16751 Davis RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16751 Davis RD have a pool?
Yes, 16751 Davis RD has a pool.
Does 16751 Davis RD have accessible units?
No, 16751 Davis RD does not have accessible units.
Does 16751 Davis RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 16751 Davis RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16751 Davis RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16751 Davis RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16751 Davis RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe
Iona, FL 33908
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr
Iona, FL 33908

Similar Pages

Iona 1 BedroomsIona 2 Bedrooms
Iona Apartments with GymIona Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Iona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL
Lely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity