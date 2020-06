15655 Ocean Walk CIR

Amenities

parking gym pool clubhouse hot tub game room

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

JUST LISTED!! BRAND NEW FLOORING, MODERN GREY FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, AWESOME WATERFRONT LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, AND BOTH BEDROOMS, SCREENED LANAI, GATED COMMUNITY WITH LOTS OF GREAT AMMENITIES, HEATED POOL, SPA, GAME ROOM/CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL AND AIR HOKEY TABLES, FULL GYM, GREAT WATERFRONT PICNIC AREAS WITH GRILLS, PLAY AREAS, VERY CLOSE TO SANIBEL AND FORT MYERS BEACH, SHOPPING ONLY A STOP LIGHT AWAY, FAST ASSOCIATION APPROVAL, GREAT LG STORAGE ROOM INCLUDED FOR BEACH AND POOL TOYS, BIKE PARKING/STORAGE AREA'S. FURNISHED AND READY TO BECOME YOUR NEW HOME, OR OWNER MAY CONSIDER REMOVING FURNISHING. CALL FOR PERSONAL SHOWING APPT. TODAY.