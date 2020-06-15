All apartments in Iona
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:05 AM

15625 Ocean Walk CIR

15625 Ocean Walk Circle · (239) 939-2411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15625 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,704

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
SHORT TERM FURNISHED: OPEN JANUARY 1 ONWARD. 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. BEACH WALK GARDENS FURNISHED 2 + 2 CONDO. JUST COME WITH YOUR SUITCASE. King in master and Queen in spare and big TV's in each room. Top floor, 2 flights of stairs. Quiet!!! 10 min to beaches. Highly desirable snowbird community. Full of returning snowbirds every year. Happy Hours every day. Gated and walking distance to Super Target, Publix, 12 restaurants! NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Gated, live guard on site as full time grounds manager. Amazing Club House with gym, heated pool, heated spa, pool deck kitchen for pot lucks and happy hours. Social Room, pool table.NO PETS. RENT PLUS TAXES = $3000/MTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15625 Ocean Walk CIR have any available units?
15625 Ocean Walk CIR has a unit available for $2,704 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15625 Ocean Walk CIR have?
Some of 15625 Ocean Walk CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15625 Ocean Walk CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15625 Ocean Walk CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15625 Ocean Walk CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15625 Ocean Walk CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15625 Ocean Walk CIR offer parking?
No, 15625 Ocean Walk CIR does not offer parking.
Does 15625 Ocean Walk CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15625 Ocean Walk CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15625 Ocean Walk CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15625 Ocean Walk CIR has a pool.
Does 15625 Ocean Walk CIR have accessible units?
No, 15625 Ocean Walk CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15625 Ocean Walk CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15625 Ocean Walk CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15625 Ocean Walk CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15625 Ocean Walk CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
