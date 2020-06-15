15625 Ocean Walk CIR

Amenities

SHORT TERM FURNISHED: OPEN JANUARY 1 ONWARD. 2021. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. BEACH WALK GARDENS FURNISHED 2 + 2 CONDO. JUST COME WITH YOUR SUITCASE. King in master and Queen in spare and big TV's in each room. Top floor, 2 flights of stairs. Quiet!!! 10 min to beaches. Highly desirable snowbird community. Full of returning snowbirds every year. Happy Hours every day. Gated and walking distance to Super Target, Publix, 12 restaurants! NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Gated, live guard on site as full time grounds manager. Amazing Club House with gym, heated pool, heated spa, pool deck kitchen for pot lucks and happy hours. Social Room, pool table.NO PETS. RENT PLUS TAXES = $3000/MTH.