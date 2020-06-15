All apartments in Iona
15605 Ocean Walk CIR
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:46 AM

15605 Ocean Walk CIR

15605 Ocean Walk Circle · (239) 466-9600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15605 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
What a great 2 bedroom, 2 bath Gardens at Beachwalk condo with a private 1-car garage. Nice open floor plan with two master suites and an extended living room. Dining area, kitchen with all appliances, laundry room with full sized washer/dryer. Gardens at Beachwalk is a gated community with resort style pool/hot tub with outdoor kitchen, fitness center, billiards table, air hockey table & library. All just minutes to Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Beach and neighborhood shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Ready for immediate occupancy. Ret includes water and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15605 Ocean Walk CIR have any available units?
15605 Ocean Walk CIR has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15605 Ocean Walk CIR have?
Some of 15605 Ocean Walk CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15605 Ocean Walk CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15605 Ocean Walk CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15605 Ocean Walk CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15605 Ocean Walk CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk CIR offer parking?
Yes, 15605 Ocean Walk CIR does offer parking.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15605 Ocean Walk CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15605 Ocean Walk CIR has a pool.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk CIR have accessible units?
No, 15605 Ocean Walk CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15605 Ocean Walk CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15605 Ocean Walk CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15605 Ocean Walk CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
