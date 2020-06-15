15605 Ocean Walk CIR

Amenities

What a great 2 bedroom, 2 bath Gardens at Beachwalk condo with a private 1-car garage. Nice open floor plan with two master suites and an extended living room. Dining area, kitchen with all appliances, laundry room with full sized washer/dryer. Gardens at Beachwalk is a gated community with resort style pool/hot tub with outdoor kitchen, fitness center, billiards table, air hockey table & library. All just minutes to Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Beach and neighborhood shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Ready for immediate occupancy. Ret includes water and sewer.