All apartments in Iona
Find more places like 15585 Ocean Walk CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iona, FL
/
15585 Ocean Walk CIR
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:35 AM

15585 Ocean Walk CIR

15585 Ocean Walk Circle · (239) 936-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15585 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo includes a solarium and a garage. Located in the gated community of The Gardens at Beachwalk and close to the beach, you can enjoy everything that the area has to offer. For the cook in the home, the bright kitchen comes fully equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, an over the range microwave and plenty of counter space with a large island for seating to keep the cook company. The condo boasts many windows for extra lighting throughout. Washer and dryer are also included. This community offers a beautiful swimming pool where you can relax and catch some rays! Sorry, no pets per the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15585 Ocean Walk CIR have any available units?
15585 Ocean Walk CIR has a unit available for $1,359 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15585 Ocean Walk CIR have?
Some of 15585 Ocean Walk CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15585 Ocean Walk CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15585 Ocean Walk CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15585 Ocean Walk CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15585 Ocean Walk CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15585 Ocean Walk CIR offer parking?
Yes, 15585 Ocean Walk CIR does offer parking.
Does 15585 Ocean Walk CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15585 Ocean Walk CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15585 Ocean Walk CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15585 Ocean Walk CIR has a pool.
Does 15585 Ocean Walk CIR have accessible units?
No, 15585 Ocean Walk CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15585 Ocean Walk CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15585 Ocean Walk CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 15585 Ocean Walk CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15585 Ocean Walk CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15585 Ocean Walk CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr
Iona, FL 33908
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe
Iona, FL 33908

Similar Pages

Iona 1 BedroomsIona 2 Bedrooms
Iona Apartments with GymIona Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Iona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL
Lely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity