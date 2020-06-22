15585 Ocean Walk CIR

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo includes a solarium and a garage. Located in the gated community of The Gardens at Beachwalk and close to the beach, you can enjoy everything that the area has to offer. For the cook in the home, the bright kitchen comes fully equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, an over the range microwave and plenty of counter space with a large island for seating to keep the cook company. The condo boasts many windows for extra lighting throughout. Washer and dryer are also included. This community offers a beautiful swimming pool where you can relax and catch some rays! Sorry, no pets per the HOA.