15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access

Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds. Home has a split-floor plan style offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a large screened balcony. This location is very desirable. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants Sanibel & Captiva Islands. Pack you bags and enjoy the Florida sunshine! Utilities included: Electric, Water, WiFi, Cable.



Available:

Now thru November 2020 - $1,650/mo

December 2020 - $ 2,200/mo

January 2021 thru March 2021 - $3,300/mo

April 2021 - $2,200/mo



Fees and Taxes:

$1000 Refundable Security Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

$200 Booking Fee

$100 HOA Application Fee

11.5% Tourist Tax



No Pets Allowed



