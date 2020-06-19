15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621

Amenities
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds. Home has a split-floor plan style offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a large screened balcony. This location is very desirable. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants Sanibel & Captiva Islands. Pack you bags and enjoy the Florida sunshine! Utilities included: Electric, Water, WiFi, Cable.
Available:
Now thru November 2020 - $1,650/mo
December 2020 - $ 2,200/mo
January 2021 thru March 2021 - $3,300/mo
April 2021 - $2,200/mo
Fees and Taxes:
$1000 Refundable Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
$200 Booking Fee
$100 HOA Application Fee
11.5% Tourist Tax
No Pets Allowed
