Iona, FL
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621

15550 Bellamar Circle · (239) 936-1320
Location

15550 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1809 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
some paid utils
Bellamar at Beachwalk - Turn key furnished, second floor condo in the beautiful gated community of Bellamar at Beachwalk in South Fort Myers. This large and spacious coach home sleeps 6-8 people comfortably with three queen bed and two twin beds. Home has a split-floor plan style offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a large screened balcony. This location is very desirable. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants Sanibel & Captiva Islands. Pack you bags and enjoy the Florida sunshine! Utilities included: Electric, Water, WiFi, Cable.

Available:
Now thru November 2020 - $1,650/mo
December 2020 - $ 2,200/mo
January 2021 thru March 2021 - $3,300/mo
April 2021 - $2,200/mo

Fees and Taxes:
$1000 Refundable Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
$200 Booking Fee
$100 HOA Application Fee
11.5% Tourist Tax

In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3688342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 have any available units?
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 have?
Some of 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 currently offering any rent specials?
15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 pet-friendly?
No, 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 offer parking?
No, 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 does not offer parking.
Does 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 have a pool?
Yes, 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 has a pool.
Does 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 have accessible units?
No, 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 does not have accessible units.
Does 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15550 Bellamar Circle, 1621 does not have units with air conditioning.
