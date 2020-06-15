All apartments in Iona
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 PM

15417 Bellamar CIR

15417 Bellamar Circle · (239) 939-2411
Location

15417 Bellamar Circle, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 826 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Open for January, February & March, Season 2021, $3200 inc tax. 3 month minimum. Beautiful renovation and decor & furnishings. Top floor, 2nd level, no elevator but very quiet. End sunny retreat. Gated community and active Club House and pool/spa on lake. By beaches like Fort Myers Beach, Bunchee Beach, Lovers Key & Sanibel Island beaches, which is very popular and quick and easy to get to. Many Happy Hours at Club House and pot lucks, and get togethers. Pool exercises and full time manager in Club House Office. Guards patrol grounds and monitor gates. Many Seasonal Residents live at Bellamar and come back, year after year. No smoking, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15417 Bellamar CIR have any available units?
15417 Bellamar CIR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15417 Bellamar CIR have?
Some of 15417 Bellamar CIR's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15417 Bellamar CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15417 Bellamar CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15417 Bellamar CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15417 Bellamar CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15417 Bellamar CIR offer parking?
No, 15417 Bellamar CIR does not offer parking.
Does 15417 Bellamar CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15417 Bellamar CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15417 Bellamar CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15417 Bellamar CIR has a pool.
Does 15417 Bellamar CIR have accessible units?
No, 15417 Bellamar CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15417 Bellamar CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15417 Bellamar CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15417 Bellamar CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15417 Bellamar CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
