15417 Bellamar CIR

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Open for January, February & March, Season 2021, $3200 inc tax. 3 month minimum. Beautiful renovation and decor & furnishings. Top floor, 2nd level, no elevator but very quiet. End sunny retreat. Gated community and active Club House and pool/spa on lake. By beaches like Fort Myers Beach, Bunchee Beach, Lovers Key & Sanibel Island beaches, which is very popular and quick and easy to get to. Many Happy Hours at Club House and pot lucks, and get togethers. Pool exercises and full time manager in Club House Office. Guards patrol grounds and monitor gates. Many Seasonal Residents live at Bellamar and come back, year after year. No smoking, no pets allowed.