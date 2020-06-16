All apartments in Iona
Find more places like 15121 Laguna DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iona, FL
/
15121 Laguna DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:39 PM

15121 Laguna DR

15121 Laguna Drive · (239) 939-2411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Iona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15121 Laguna Drive, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SHORT TERM ONLY-JUNE TO DEC 30, 2020. FURNISHED "SEABREEZE LOFTS AT WATERS EDGE". Part of the Waters Edge Community of Upscale homes, villas & condos. Laguna Drive leads you to the Caloosahatchee River with Longest Fishing Pier, Sandy Beach, Picnic Area, Maria and Boat Docks/Storage. Garage under building, secured. Overlooking walking path and intersecting canals. 3 pools for you to enjoy; the small one at Seabreeze and 2 large pools at Quail Run and Waters Edge. Huge master overlooking wide canal. King in master and King in other room. Office or spare bedroom in 3rd room. No need to bring a thing except your suitcase and PC. JUNE 8 TO DEC 30, 2020 $1450 A MONTH includes UTILITIES. Please ask about the Pier, Marina and sandy beach. Security $1000 refundable. 6 month minimum 2020. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Association Management Fee $275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15121 Laguna DR have any available units?
15121 Laguna DR has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15121 Laguna DR currently offering any rent specials?
15121 Laguna DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15121 Laguna DR pet-friendly?
No, 15121 Laguna DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15121 Laguna DR offer parking?
Yes, 15121 Laguna DR does offer parking.
Does 15121 Laguna DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15121 Laguna DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15121 Laguna DR have a pool?
Yes, 15121 Laguna DR has a pool.
Does 15121 Laguna DR have accessible units?
No, 15121 Laguna DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15121 Laguna DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15121 Laguna DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15121 Laguna DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15121 Laguna DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15121 Laguna DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr
Iona, FL 33908
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe
Iona, FL 33908

Similar Pages

Iona 1 BedroomsIona 2 Bedrooms
Iona Apartments with GymIona Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Iona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL
Lely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity