15121 Laguna DR

Amenities

garage pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage

SHORT TERM ONLY-JUNE TO DEC 30, 2020. FURNISHED "SEABREEZE LOFTS AT WATERS EDGE". Part of the Waters Edge Community of Upscale homes, villas & condos. Laguna Drive leads you to the Caloosahatchee River with Longest Fishing Pier, Sandy Beach, Picnic Area, Maria and Boat Docks/Storage. Garage under building, secured. Overlooking walking path and intersecting canals. 3 pools for you to enjoy; the small one at Seabreeze and 2 large pools at Quail Run and Waters Edge. Huge master overlooking wide canal. King in master and King in other room. Office or spare bedroom in 3rd room. No need to bring a thing except your suitcase and PC. JUNE 8 TO DEC 30, 2020 $1450 A MONTH includes UTILITIES. Please ask about the Pier, Marina and sandy beach. Security $1000 refundable. 6 month minimum 2020. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Association Management Fee $275.