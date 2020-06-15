All apartments in Iona
15120 Harbour Isle DR
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:59 AM

15120 Harbour Isle DR

15120 Harbour Isle Drive · (239) 494-3433
Location

15120 Harbour Isle Drive, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2634 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This second floor 3 bedroom and 3 full bath partially furnished Luxury Condominium boasts spectacular river & marina views. A secured elevator opens to your private foyer which leads to a gorgeous backdrop of the river, marina and lush landscaping . The Great Room arrangement is spacious and open accented by tile floors, crown molding, tray ceilings, custom lighting and large windows throughout. Surrounding the living area are 3 en-suites, a gourmet kitchen, dining area and two screened-in lanais. The Master retreat is grand offering a large window overlooking the beautiful Caloosahatchee, wood grain tile, 2 walk in closets and a bath complete with dual vanity, walk in shower, and jetted tub. The 2 guest en-suites are also very spacious and offer good flexibility. One of secondary bedrooms has french doors leading into it along with an attached private lanai - great setup for an in-law suite. The amenities at Harbour Isles include gated access, a private marina, Har-tru tennis courts, an Olympic sized pool with a spa, fishing pier and exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15120 Harbour Isle DR have any available units?
15120 Harbour Isle DR has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15120 Harbour Isle DR have?
Some of 15120 Harbour Isle DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15120 Harbour Isle DR currently offering any rent specials?
15120 Harbour Isle DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15120 Harbour Isle DR pet-friendly?
No, 15120 Harbour Isle DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 15120 Harbour Isle DR offer parking?
No, 15120 Harbour Isle DR does not offer parking.
Does 15120 Harbour Isle DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15120 Harbour Isle DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15120 Harbour Isle DR have a pool?
Yes, 15120 Harbour Isle DR has a pool.
Does 15120 Harbour Isle DR have accessible units?
No, 15120 Harbour Isle DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15120 Harbour Isle DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15120 Harbour Isle DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 15120 Harbour Isle DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15120 Harbour Isle DR does not have units with air conditioning.
