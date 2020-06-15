All apartments in Iona
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:23 PM

14979 Rivers Edge CT

14979 Rivers Edge Court · (239) 209-3960
Location

14979 Rivers Edge Court, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
RENTED JANUARY-APRIL 2021!!MONTH TO MONTH AVAILABLE STARTING IN JUNE,2020 $1500 per month + 11.5% Sales Tax.NEW TILE FLOORS! BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET.TURNKEYThis desirable 3/2 bath first floor condo is located in the prestigious community of Gulf Harbour. It has granite counter tops and wood cabinets and new appliances! LOCATION ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL!!!Relax on your screened in lanai after a long day at the beach and you have a beautiful view of the lake.Master bedroom has a queen size bed and en suite bathroom with a tub/shower combo.Second bedroom had a queen and the third bedroom has a 2 twin beds! Large guest bath has a tub/shower as well. UTILITIES AND WATER INCLUDED. HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED!. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and 25 minutes to the International Airport. Tenant pays exit cleaning fee. NO PETS, NO SMOKING!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14979 Rivers Edge CT have any available units?
14979 Rivers Edge CT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14979 Rivers Edge CT have?
Some of 14979 Rivers Edge CT's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14979 Rivers Edge CT currently offering any rent specials?
14979 Rivers Edge CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14979 Rivers Edge CT pet-friendly?
No, 14979 Rivers Edge CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 14979 Rivers Edge CT offer parking?
No, 14979 Rivers Edge CT does not offer parking.
Does 14979 Rivers Edge CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14979 Rivers Edge CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14979 Rivers Edge CT have a pool?
Yes, 14979 Rivers Edge CT has a pool.
Does 14979 Rivers Edge CT have accessible units?
No, 14979 Rivers Edge CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14979 Rivers Edge CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14979 Rivers Edge CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14979 Rivers Edge CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14979 Rivers Edge CT does not have units with air conditioning.
