14979 Rivers Edge CT

RENTED JANUARY-APRIL 2021!!MONTH TO MONTH AVAILABLE STARTING IN JUNE,2020 $1500 per month + 11.5% Sales Tax.NEW TILE FLOORS! BEDROOMS HAVE CARPET.TURNKEYThis desirable 3/2 bath first floor condo is located in the prestigious community of Gulf Harbour. It has granite counter tops and wood cabinets and new appliances! LOCATION ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL!!!Relax on your screened in lanai after a long day at the beach and you have a beautiful view of the lake.Master bedroom has a queen size bed and en suite bathroom with a tub/shower combo.Second bedroom had a queen and the third bedroom has a 2 twin beds! Large guest bath has a tub/shower as well. UTILITIES AND WATER INCLUDED. HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED!. Close to beaches, shopping, dining and 25 minutes to the International Airport. Tenant pays exit cleaning fee. NO PETS, NO SMOKING!!!!!!