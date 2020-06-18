All apartments in Iona
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:13 PM

12191 Kelly Sands WAY

12191 Kelly Sands Way · (239) 482-8040
Location

12191 Kelly Sands Way, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1527 · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
MOVE-IN SPECIAL..$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Upgraded & Updated furnished 3rd fl 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the beautiful section of Manor 1 of the popular Kelly Greens, a gated & golfing community! From top to bottom, this unit has been completely remodeled with fresh paint throughout, brand new wood-looking vinyl plank in both bedrooms, granite kitchen & bathroom countertops, new walk-in Master shower, fixtures, a true must see! Equipped with all warranted kitchen, laundry appliances, this unit features 1286 sqft, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining area, living room, lots of storage, split bedrooms, screened lanai with lovely golf course views! Fantastically located near Beaches, grocery stores, shopping, entertainment & more! Common elevator & stairs available. Water, sewer, trash, 1 Pool & single covered carport space included! Golf & Main Amenity Membership Transfer available opening you up to all Kelly Greens has to offer including the main pool, clubhouse, restaurant, fitness center, activity director & more with Transfer Fee & $100 additional monthly rent! No pets & no smoking permitted.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 12191 Kelly Sands WAY have any available units?
12191 Kelly Sands WAY has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12191 Kelly Sands WAY have?
Some of 12191 Kelly Sands WAY's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12191 Kelly Sands WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12191 Kelly Sands WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12191 Kelly Sands WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12191 Kelly Sands WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 12191 Kelly Sands WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12191 Kelly Sands WAY does offer parking.
Does 12191 Kelly Sands WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12191 Kelly Sands WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12191 Kelly Sands WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12191 Kelly Sands WAY has a pool.
Does 12191 Kelly Sands WAY have accessible units?
No, 12191 Kelly Sands WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12191 Kelly Sands WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12191 Kelly Sands WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12191 Kelly Sands WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12191 Kelly Sands WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
