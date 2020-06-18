12191 Kelly Sands WAY

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL..$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Upgraded & Updated furnished 3rd fl 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the beautiful section of Manor 1 of the popular Kelly Greens, a gated & golfing community! From top to bottom, this unit has been completely remodeled with fresh paint throughout, brand new wood-looking vinyl plank in both bedrooms, granite kitchen & bathroom countertops, new walk-in Master shower, fixtures, a true must see! Equipped with all warranted kitchen, laundry appliances, this unit features 1286 sqft, an eat-in kitchen, formal dining area, living room, lots of storage, split bedrooms, screened lanai with lovely golf course views! Fantastically located near Beaches, grocery stores, shopping, entertainment & more! Common elevator & stairs available. Water, sewer, trash, 1 Pool & single covered carport space included! Golf & Main Amenity Membership Transfer available opening you up to all Kelly Greens has to offer including the main pool, clubhouse, restaurant, fitness center, activity director & more with Transfer Fee & $100 additional monthly rent! No pets & no smoking permitted.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160.