****OPEN FEBRUARY & MARCH & APRIL 2020. 2 MONTH MINIMUM. Ground floor across from Heated Pool and Spa. Park by your door. Gated community and walking distance to Super Target, Planet Fitness, Publix and 12 great restaurants. King in master, Queen in Spare. Large laundry room off kitchen. New tile floor just installed. Good size screened Lanai get morning and early afternoon sun. No Pets No Smoking.