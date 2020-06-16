11261 Jacana CT

Amenities

cable included garage pool hot tub bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities cable included Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY & APRIL 2021 ONLY!$4000 + 11.5% SALES TAX. FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021 ARE RENTED!Off season $1800 per month + 11.5% sales tax.This 2 bedroom +den (which offers 2 twin beds),it is a 3 BEDROOM.A COASTAL PARADISE is just waiting for you!UTILITIES, INTERNET AND CABLE INCLUDED!Relax on your screened in lanai after a long day on the sugar sand beaches and take in the warm sunsets reflecting off of the serene lake and watch the wildlife each evening.You will never want to leave this place!Master bedroom has a king bed and the ensuite bath has a separate soaking/zen tub and walk in shower.2nd bedroom has a queen bed. 2nd full bath has tub/shower combo.Prepare your meals and dine overlooking the lake!.WALKING DISTANCE TO THE FABULOUS COMMUNITY POOL/SPA! BBQ area by the pool!Laundry in residence.1 car garage.NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE TO PRIVATE CLUB.