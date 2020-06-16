All apartments in Iona
Iona, FL
11261 Jacana CT
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

11261 Jacana CT

11261 Jacana Court · (239) 209-3960
Location

11261 Jacana Court, Iona, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1803 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE JANUARY & APRIL 2021 ONLY!$4000 + 11.5% SALES TAX. FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021 ARE RENTED!Off season $1800 per month + 11.5% sales tax.This 2 bedroom +den (which offers 2 twin beds),it is a 3 BEDROOM.A COASTAL PARADISE is just waiting for you!UTILITIES, INTERNET AND CABLE INCLUDED!Relax on your screened in lanai after a long day on the sugar sand beaches and take in the warm sunsets reflecting off of the serene lake and watch the wildlife each evening.You will never want to leave this place!Master bedroom has a king bed and the ensuite bath has a separate soaking/zen tub and walk in shower.2nd bedroom has a queen bed. 2nd full bath has tub/shower combo.Prepare your meals and dine overlooking the lake!.WALKING DISTANCE TO THE FABULOUS COMMUNITY POOL/SPA! BBQ area by the pool!Laundry in residence.1 car garage.NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE TO PRIVATE CLUB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11261 Jacana CT have any available units?
11261 Jacana CT has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11261 Jacana CT have?
Some of 11261 Jacana CT's amenities include cable included, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11261 Jacana CT currently offering any rent specials?
11261 Jacana CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11261 Jacana CT pet-friendly?
No, 11261 Jacana CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 11261 Jacana CT offer parking?
Yes, 11261 Jacana CT does offer parking.
Does 11261 Jacana CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11261 Jacana CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11261 Jacana CT have a pool?
Yes, 11261 Jacana CT has a pool.
Does 11261 Jacana CT have accessible units?
No, 11261 Jacana CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11261 Jacana CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11261 Jacana CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11261 Jacana CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11261 Jacana CT does not have units with air conditioning.
