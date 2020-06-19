11170 Caravel CIR

Amenities

All utilities included! First floor, fully furnished, condo available immediately for annual rental. This immaculate home has everything you need, just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Breathtaking sunsets from the lanai will capture your heart. You'll love the serenity of Cinnamon Cove! Endless amenities including pickleball, picnic areas, tennis, bocce, billiards, shuffleboard, ping-pong, and a library! 10 pools to choose from! Convenient location near Sanibel Island. No smoking. Master bedroom has queen size bed, guest room has twin beds.