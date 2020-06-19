All apartments in Iona
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

11170 Caravel CIR

11170 Caravel Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11170 Caravel Circle, Iona, FL 33908

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
pool
pool table
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
All utilities included! First floor, fully furnished, condo available immediately for annual rental. This immaculate home has everything you need, just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Breathtaking sunsets from the lanai will capture your heart. You'll love the serenity of Cinnamon Cove! Endless amenities including pickleball, picnic areas, tennis, bocce, billiards, shuffleboard, ping-pong, and a library! 10 pools to choose from! Convenient location near Sanibel Island. No smoking. Master bedroom has queen size bed, guest room has twin beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11170 Caravel CIR have any available units?
11170 Caravel CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iona, FL.
What amenities does 11170 Caravel CIR have?
Some of 11170 Caravel CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11170 Caravel CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11170 Caravel CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11170 Caravel CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11170 Caravel CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iona.
Does 11170 Caravel CIR offer parking?
No, 11170 Caravel CIR does not offer parking.
Does 11170 Caravel CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11170 Caravel CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11170 Caravel CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11170 Caravel CIR has a pool.
Does 11170 Caravel CIR have accessible units?
No, 11170 Caravel CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11170 Caravel CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11170 Caravel CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 11170 Caravel CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11170 Caravel CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
