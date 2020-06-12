18400 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area parking pool bbq/grill hot tub volleyball court

Avail. 2021 season with a 3 Month Min. lease. Fully furnished, 2BR/2BA condo in the Beach Cottages of Indian Shores. Awesome South view of the Gulf of Mexico. Beautifully decorated. Fully furnished and turn key. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite counters, full size washer/dryer, breakfast bar, pantry, recessed lights and more. Spacious dining area, Master BR with King Bed and balcony access. Bath with double vanities, granite, tub and custom shower. Flat screen TV"S wood burning Fireplace and so much more. Abundant parking for your and your guest. Beach area has white, silky soft sand, Volleyball area and incredible water views. Beach Cottages offers kayak storage, car wash area, a large heated pool and spa, has grills, outdoor showers and restrooms, and a very large pool deck with ample loungers tables/chairs. Just perfect for relaxing and watching the stunning sunsets. Close to restaurants and shopping. Easy access to Clearwater ST. Pete, I-275 and airports.