Home
/
Indian Shores, FL
/
18400 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

18400 GULF BOULEVARD

18400 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 269-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18400 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
Avail. 2021 season with a 3 Month Min. lease. Fully furnished, 2BR/2BA condo in the Beach Cottages of Indian Shores. Awesome South view of the Gulf of Mexico. Beautifully decorated. Fully furnished and turn key. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite counters, full size washer/dryer, breakfast bar, pantry, recessed lights and more. Spacious dining area, Master BR with King Bed and balcony access. Bath with double vanities, granite, tub and custom shower. Flat screen TV"S wood burning Fireplace and so much more. Abundant parking for your and your guest. Beach area has white, silky soft sand, Volleyball area and incredible water views. Beach Cottages offers kayak storage, car wash area, a large heated pool and spa, has grills, outdoor showers and restrooms, and a very large pool deck with ample loungers tables/chairs. Just perfect for relaxing and watching the stunning sunsets. Close to restaurants and shopping. Easy access to Clearwater ST. Pete, I-275 and airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18400 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
18400 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18400 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 18400 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18400 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
18400 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18400 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 18400 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 18400 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 18400 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 18400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18400 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18400 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 18400 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 18400 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 18400 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 18400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18400 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18400 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
