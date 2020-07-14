19829 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Completely furnished and turn-key including some of the utilities. Pool, fishing pier and beach access open. 2 bed 2 bath almost 1400 sq ft split plan with water views. The perfect blend of coastal charm this beach condo is located on the intracoastal waterways, watch the boats go by or dolphins swim, and just across the street from the Gulf Of Mexico. Elegant newer furnishings and design sets this property apart from other cookie-cutter accommodations. This two bedroom, two bath is on the top floor with a two car tandem garage and has all the newest Eco-friendly details, including: All-newer A/C including air handler equipped with UV lights killing germs and viruses. A smart thermostat that reports current weather forecast. A soft water system has been installed that makes the water inside the condo feel smooth and soft. The commodes have a power flush feature with European bidets and the showers both have handheld spray shower heads. Staying in touch with the world is a breeze with high-speed internet, WIFI, wireless printer, copier with scan capability, and USB chargers in each bedroom. Cordless phones. Free long distance phone calls including International to Canada and Mexico. (International calls free only to these two countries.) Smart 60 inch TV's with free Netflix and cable channels, plus two more TV's give everyone many options for kicking back and enjoying favorite shows after a glorious day of Gulf beach activities. Views of the Intracoastal Waterways from most all the rooms in this condo. This is a top floor condo with no-one above you! The balcony and living area is where you can drink in the coastal ambiance and cool breezes. Views of the sunset to the West and the sunrise to the East right from your balcony! You can actually experience the sunrise from your master bedroom king bed through the sliding glass doors to the balcony and the large windows. Exquisite wildlife can be watched from the balcony over the natural mangroves and Intracoastal waters with a panoramic view of the area.The well-appointed kitchen is enhanced with top of the line appliances and fully stocked for a party of two or a party of six. Dishes, glassware, utensils, pots, pans, kitchen counter appliances. Everything you need for cooking and enjoying your family time together. Not only is this condo beautiful and fully equipped, but fresh, pure, and green! This bright and cheerful spot is truly a heavenly home.