Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

19829 GULF BOULEVARD

19829 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 215-6690
Location

19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Completely furnished and turn-key including some of the utilities. Pool, fishing pier and beach access open. 2 bed 2 bath almost 1400 sq ft split plan with water views. The perfect blend of coastal charm this beach condo is located on the intracoastal waterways, watch the boats go by or dolphins swim, and just across the street from the Gulf Of Mexico. Elegant newer furnishings and design sets this property apart from other cookie-cutter accommodations. This two bedroom, two bath is on the top floor with a two car tandem garage and has all the newest Eco-friendly details, including: All-newer A/C including air handler equipped with UV lights killing germs and viruses. A smart thermostat that reports current weather forecast. A soft water system has been installed that makes the water inside the condo feel smooth and soft. The commodes have a power flush feature with European bidets and the showers both have handheld spray shower heads. Staying in touch with the world is a breeze with high-speed internet, WIFI, wireless printer, copier with scan capability, and USB chargers in each bedroom. Cordless phones. Free long distance phone calls including International to Canada and Mexico. (International calls free only to these two countries.) Smart 60 inch TV's with free Netflix and cable channels, plus two more TV's give everyone many options for kicking back and enjoying favorite shows after a glorious day of Gulf beach activities. Views of the Intracoastal Waterways from most all the rooms in this condo. This is a top floor condo with no-one above you! The balcony and living area is where you can drink in the coastal ambiance and cool breezes. Views of the sunset to the West and the sunrise to the East right from your balcony! You can actually experience the sunrise from your master bedroom king bed through the sliding glass doors to the balcony and the large windows. Exquisite wildlife can be watched from the balcony over the natural mangroves and Intracoastal waters with a panoramic view of the area.The well-appointed kitchen is enhanced with top of the line appliances and fully stocked for a party of two or a party of six. Dishes, glassware, utensils, pots, pans, kitchen counter appliances. Everything you need for cooking and enjoying your family time together. Not only is this condo beautiful and fully equipped, but fresh, pure, and green! This bright and cheerful spot is truly a heavenly home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19829 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
19829 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19829 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 19829 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19829 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
19829 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19829 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 19829 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19829 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 19829 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 19829 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19829 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19829 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 19829 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 19829 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 19829 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 19829 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19829 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 19829 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19829 GULF BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
