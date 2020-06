Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage internet access

Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms. Top floor, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 car garage, Tastefully Furnished, and a Large Master Bedroom overlooking the water. The Complex has a Heated Pool, Fishing Pier, and is Located right at one of the Beach Trolley Stops.