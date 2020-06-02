All apartments in Indian Shores
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

19817 GULF BOULEVARD

19817 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

19817 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
Amazing Turn-Key Waterfront Corner Condo located on the Inter-Coastal Waterway & across the Street from Indian Shores Beach. This end unit is over 1500 sq.ft. which is nicely upgraded & beautifully furnished. Spacious Covered Porch with Million Dollar Views. Open floor plan with ceramic tile thru-out. Newer Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large eating bar & closet pantry. Separate space for dining area. All-Inclusive includes water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, electric, fully equipped & fully furnished. Master Suite has a King sized bed, walk in closet & Master bath has 2 sinks & a walk in shower. Full size laundry in unit. 2nd bedroom has a queen sized bed & guest bath has a tub/shower. Under building parking assigned with spot #1, directly under this condo (very convenient). Elevator up as well. Fishing dock on site near the outdoor community patio area. Pool area has bathrooms too. Short walk to beach, restaurants & shops. Available Long Term or Short Term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19817 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
19817 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Shores, FL.
What amenities does 19817 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 19817 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19817 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
19817 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19817 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 19817 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19817 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 19817 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 19817 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19817 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19817 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 19817 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 19817 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 19817 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 19817 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19817 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 19817 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19817 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

