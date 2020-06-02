19817 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool internet access

Amazing Turn-Key Waterfront Corner Condo located on the Inter-Coastal Waterway & across the Street from Indian Shores Beach. This end unit is over 1500 sq.ft. which is nicely upgraded & beautifully furnished. Spacious Covered Porch with Million Dollar Views. Open floor plan with ceramic tile thru-out. Newer Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, large eating bar & closet pantry. Separate space for dining area. All-Inclusive includes water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, electric, fully equipped & fully furnished. Master Suite has a King sized bed, walk in closet & Master bath has 2 sinks & a walk in shower. Full size laundry in unit. 2nd bedroom has a queen sized bed & guest bath has a tub/shower. Under building parking assigned with spot #1, directly under this condo (very convenient). Elevator up as well. Fishing dock on site near the outdoor community patio area. Pool area has bathrooms too. Short walk to beach, restaurants & shops. Available Long Term or Short Term.