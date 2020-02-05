All apartments in Indian Shores
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:58 AM

19701 GULF BOULEVARD

19701 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

19701 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785
Indian Rock South Shore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this beautiful open concept condo for 6 months !! This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with a direct intercoastal view has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Enjoy a good nights sleep on the sleep number beds provided in both bedrooms. Guest bedroom has twin beds & master bedroom has a queen bed. Enjoy sitting on your screened in balcony, fishing from the dock or walking across the street to the beautiful gulf of Mexico. Owner will consider a small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19701 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
19701 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Shores, FL.
What amenities does 19701 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 19701 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19701 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
19701 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19701 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 19701 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 19701 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 19701 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 19701 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19701 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19701 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 19701 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 19701 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 19701 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 19701 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19701 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 19701 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19701 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

