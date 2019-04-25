19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Call Cherie Kelly, PA at 727-451-7283. Vista Bay Condo-indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony. Updated with wood floors, new baths, kitchen and more. A definite must see!! Located close to Town Square Nature Park, across Gulf Blvd to the beach. A short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, etc. No pets. 3 month minium. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, internet and basic cable. NA Jan - Mar April $2,600, May thru Oct. $2,400, Nov $2,500, Dec. $2,600. 2018. Not available Jan-April 2019



