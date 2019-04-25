All apartments in Indian Shores
Location

19111 Vista Bay Dr, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Call Cherie Kelly, PA at 727-451-7283. Vista Bay Condo-indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony. Updated with wood floors, new baths, kitchen and more. A definite must see!! Located close to Town Square Nature Park, across Gulf Blvd to the beach. A short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, banks, etc. No pets. 3 month minium. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, internet and basic cable. NA Jan - Mar April $2,600, May thru Oct. $2,400, Nov $2,500, Dec. $2,600. 2018. Not available Jan-April 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have any available units?
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Shores, FL.
What amenities does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have?
Some of 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 currently offering any rent specials?
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 pet-friendly?
No, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 offer parking?
Yes, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 offers parking.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have a pool?
Yes, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 has a pool.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have accessible units?
No, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 does not have accessible units.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414 has units with air conditioning.
