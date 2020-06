Amenities

SEASONAL RENTAL! STILL AVAILABLE FOR JAN through APRIL 2019!!!!

This small 10 unit complex is private and quiet plus the unit has its own PRIVATE elevator. The complex is located just across the street from a Public boat ramp that has quick access to the Gulf of Mexico and has a heated swimming pool and spa.

Here is the tour….start on the ground floor level where there is an Air Conditioned “hang out “ area and a half bath. You can use the stairs or elevator to access all levels.

On the first level you can find the Master Bedroom with King Size bed and full balcony overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

Also on this level you have the Laundry area and Guest Bedroom and 48” TV and Queen Size bed with its own private bathroom with Walk-in shower and private balcony.

Heading up to the top level you are greeted by a magnificent Living Area, decorated with warm relaxing hues. The living room boast a new Sofa, Loveseat and arm chair all able to comfortably recline for viewing of the large 60” flat screen TV and gathering. Step over to the large dining table able to comfortably seat 10 -12. Next anchoring the top floor is the well-appointed Gourmet kitchen area with a commercial gas cook top and dual wall ovens/microwave. The top level also has a half bath and another guest bedroom with its own Bathroom with Tub/Shower combo and private balcony overlooking the Intercoastal waterway. Add 13% tax plus cleaning etc...Call for pricing