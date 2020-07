18650 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED WITH WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT UNIT AND FULLY FURNISHED LOCATED DIRECTLY ON THE OCEAN/GULF/BEACH. GORGEOUS VIEWS AND DAILY SUNSETS FROM BALCONY DIRECTLY ON THE BEACH.

VERY SPACIOUS UNIT WITH NICE MASTER BEDROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET.

NEW KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETRY, GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST NOOK, NEW BATH VANITY WITH GRANITE, JUST INSTALLED TOP OF THE LINE UPGRADED GLASS SLIDING DOOR. NICE BALCONY OVERLOOKING BEACH. BEAUTIFUL UNIT WITH GORGEOUS SUNSETS IN QUAINT BEACH COMMUNITY. NEWLY BUILT SEMINOLE SHOPPING CENTER, THEATER, FOOD STORES AND SO MUCH MORE JUST MINUTES AWAY.

VERY METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED BY REALTOR/OWNER. FRONT OF BUILDING ACROSS THE BOAT DOCKS AND CATWALK TO FISH.

$3,000 PER MONTH - NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED.