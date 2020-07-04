All apartments in Indian Shores
18399 Gulf Blvd
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

18399 Gulf Blvd

18399 Gulf Boulevard · (971) 212-8301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18399 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL 33785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1800 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Intracoastal waterfront condo near beach - Property Id: 302272

Very clean, completely remodeled one bedroom condo tastefully decorated, comfortable and cozy. Lounge chair on the oversized balcony with pool view is a wonderful spot for reading. Big table with chairs on the balcony is great for any meal. On the other side of the condo chairs with a table facing Intracoastal waterway, drink your cup of coffee or glass of wine and watch dolphins swimming by, if you're lucky you might see manatee!
The trolley stops out front to take you anywhere from Clearwater to St. Pete Beach, or you can drive to St. Petersburg and visit the world-renowned Salvador Dali museum. On top floor of 2-story building.Beach chairs and a beach umbrella in the unit.
Very friendly community. Barbecue and sit at tables by the lawn while you get to know your neighbors or play shuffleboard on one of the four courts.Furniture Max Capacity 300lbs per person. Maximum 2 people including children.
Absolutely NO pets!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302272
Property Id 302272

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5866045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18399 Gulf Blvd have any available units?
18399 Gulf Blvd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18399 Gulf Blvd have?
Some of 18399 Gulf Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18399 Gulf Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18399 Gulf Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18399 Gulf Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 18399 Gulf Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Shores.
Does 18399 Gulf Blvd offer parking?
No, 18399 Gulf Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 18399 Gulf Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18399 Gulf Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18399 Gulf Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 18399 Gulf Blvd has a pool.
Does 18399 Gulf Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18399 Gulf Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18399 Gulf Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18399 Gulf Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18399 Gulf Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18399 Gulf Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
