18399 Gulf Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool shuffle board clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board bbq/grill internet access

Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Intracoastal waterfront condo near beach - Property Id: 302272



Very clean, completely remodeled one bedroom condo tastefully decorated, comfortable and cozy. Lounge chair on the oversized balcony with pool view is a wonderful spot for reading. Big table with chairs on the balcony is great for any meal. On the other side of the condo chairs with a table facing Intracoastal waterway, drink your cup of coffee or glass of wine and watch dolphins swimming by, if you're lucky you might see manatee!

The trolley stops out front to take you anywhere from Clearwater to St. Pete Beach, or you can drive to St. Petersburg and visit the world-renowned Salvador Dali museum. On top floor of 2-story building.Beach chairs and a beach umbrella in the unit.

Very friendly community. Barbecue and sit at tables by the lawn while you get to know your neighbors or play shuffleboard on one of the four courts.Furniture Max Capacity 300lbs per person. Maximum 2 people including children.

Absolutely NO pets!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302272

Property Id 302272



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5866045)