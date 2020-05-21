2708 2ND STREET

Amenities

Charming beach cottage in laid back,fun IRB is available for the summer !!! This 2 bedroom,one bath home is fully furnished and appointed for your summer break. This home features cool terrazzo floors,updated kitchen,ceiling fans,washer/dryer,private back yard. We even have some beach toys!! Walk to glorious beach,parks,tennis,pickle ball courts,art center,library and eateries. Hop the trolley to travel to Clearwater Beach,John's Pass and more. Minimum rental is one month,available until Dec,2020. $150 Cleaning fee and 13% taxes will be added.