Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2708 2ND STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:55 AM

2708 2ND STREET

2708 2nd Street · (727) 686-3147
Indian Rocks Beach
Location

2708 2nd Street, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Charming beach cottage in laid back,fun IRB is available for the summer !!! This 2 bedroom,one bath home is fully furnished and appointed for your summer break. This home features cool terrazzo floors,updated kitchen,ceiling fans,washer/dryer,private back yard. We even have some beach toys!! Walk to glorious beach,parks,tennis,pickle ball courts,art center,library and eateries. Hop the trolley to travel to Clearwater Beach,John's Pass and more. Minimum rental is one month,available until Dec,2020. $150 Cleaning fee and 13% taxes will be added.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 2ND STREET have any available units?
2708 2ND STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2708 2ND STREET have?
Some of 2708 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2708 2ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2708 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 2708 2ND STREET offer parking?
No, 2708 2ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2708 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 2708 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2708 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2708 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 2ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 2ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
