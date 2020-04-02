All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
2509 BAY BOULEVARD
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:23 AM

2509 BAY BOULEVARD

2509 Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LUXURY WATERFRONT LIVING WITH DOCK USE! An absolutely spectacular, custom-built town house with wide, panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the idyllic beach town of Indian Rocks Beach. The highest quality in construction and amenities are recognized throughout this residence. From the over sized 2-car garage (with the most amazing storage room); the oak stairs; the glamorous kitchen; the spectacular floor plan; the incomparable views from the great room and the top-floor master suite. The master suite is gorgeous!
Spectacular in its design, layout and features the master suite is a dream come true! The great room located off of the beautiful kitchen boasts a fireplace; spaciousness; and grand views of the water. Located only a short walk to Indian Rocks Beach's world-renowned white sandy beaches and the serene Gulf of Mexico, this residence offers the best of both worlds: Intracoastal living and famous Gulf of Mexico sunsets. Be sure not to miss out on this residence. Please place this on the list of luxury residences to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 BAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
2509 BAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2509 BAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2509 BAY BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 BAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2509 BAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 BAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2509 BAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 2509 BAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2509 BAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2509 BAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 BAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 BAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2509 BAY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2509 BAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2509 BAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 BAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 BAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 BAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 BAY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
