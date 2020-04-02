2509 BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LUXURY WATERFRONT LIVING WITH DOCK USE! An absolutely spectacular, custom-built town house with wide, panoramic views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the idyllic beach town of Indian Rocks Beach. The highest quality in construction and amenities are recognized throughout this residence. From the over sized 2-car garage (with the most amazing storage room); the oak stairs; the glamorous kitchen; the spectacular floor plan; the incomparable views from the great room and the top-floor master suite. The master suite is gorgeous!

Spectacular in its design, layout and features the master suite is a dream come true! The great room located off of the beautiful kitchen boasts a fireplace; spaciousness; and grand views of the water. Located only a short walk to Indian Rocks Beach's world-renowned white sandy beaches and the serene Gulf of Mexico, this residence offers the best of both worlds: Intracoastal living and famous Gulf of Mexico sunsets. Be sure not to miss out on this residence. Please place this on the list of luxury residences to see!