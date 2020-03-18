2308 1ST STREET

Amenities

AVAILABLE 2020 1 month Min. and SEASON 2021. Very cute 2BR/1BA ground floor condo unit with pool. This is a super nice building close to the beach access. King in Master and twins in Guest room. Walk to all the great restaurants (French Bakery, 18 on the Rocks, Sandy’s Café, Red Lion, Guppy’s, Keegan’s and more). 1 block to the intracoastal community park and the community has boat ramp. Parking is assigned and room for 2 small cars but street parking is permitted too. Taxes 13%, cleaning fee is $200, and sec. deposit is $500. Includes basic cable, water, sewer, trash.