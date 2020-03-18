All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 2308 1ST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
2308 1ST STREET
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

2308 1ST STREET

2308 1st Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2308 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAILABLE 2020 1 month Min. and SEASON 2021. Very cute 2BR/1BA ground floor condo unit with pool. This is a super nice building close to the beach access. King in Master and twins in Guest room. Walk to all the great restaurants (French Bakery, 18 on the Rocks, Sandy’s Café, Red Lion, Guppy’s, Keegan’s and more). 1 block to the intracoastal community park and the community has boat ramp. Parking is assigned and room for 2 small cars but street parking is permitted too. Taxes 13%, cleaning fee is $200, and sec. deposit is $500. Includes basic cable, water, sewer, trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 1ST STREET have any available units?
2308 1ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2308 1ST STREET have?
Some of 2308 1ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 1ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2308 1ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 1ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2308 1ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 2308 1ST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2308 1ST STREET offers parking.
Does 2308 1ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2308 1ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 1ST STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2308 1ST STREET has a pool.
Does 2308 1ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 2308 1ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 1ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 1ST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 1ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 1ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with GarageIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Pool
Indian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee