Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
1506 Gulf Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1506 Gulf Blvd

1506 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Indian Rocks Beach
Location

1506 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Designed with the seasonal Florida vacationer guest in mind, our units are close to perfect and far from ordinary. Blue Water Beach Rentals is a fully furnished, seven-unit community featuring efficiency apartments that provide a beautiful and relaxing place to stay. The kitchens have granite countertops and all new appliances. Each unit has free WiFi and boast two flat screen color TVs and all rentals have been recently remodeled upgraded. Our goal is to be your home away from home and we feel we have achieved that goal. Welcome home.

Seasonal rates between Jan- March are per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Gulf Blvd have any available units?
1506 Gulf Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1506 Gulf Blvd have?
Some of 1506 Gulf Blvd's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Gulf Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Gulf Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Gulf Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Gulf Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 1506 Gulf Blvd offer parking?
No, 1506 Gulf Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Gulf Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Gulf Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Gulf Blvd have a pool?
No, 1506 Gulf Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Gulf Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1506 Gulf Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Gulf Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Gulf Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Gulf Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Gulf Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
