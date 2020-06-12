All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
1412 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1412 GULF BOULEVARD

1412 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 443-0032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1412 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104A · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
THIS IS A WEEKLY RENTAL at $1550 PER WEEK (not monthly rate).......ALSO RENTS SEASONALLY - Call for seasonal rates. 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa for a total capacity of 6 people. Seconds to having your "toes in the sand". Beachside Villas has a private pool and is located in the heart of Indian Rocks Beach with numerous restaurants and shops within walking distance. Catch the Jolley Trolley and tour the gorgeous barrier island making plenty of cool stops. Spacious and bright End Unit, Washer/Dryer inside the unit. 2 assigned parking spaces, 1 under building. Storage room supplied with beach chairs, cooler, umbrella and much more. Enjoy the beautiful sunset from your balcony with a drink of choice in hand or take a stroll onto the sandy beach. Home fully equipped for your convenience and enjoyment. Approx. 45 minute from the airport (TIA)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1412 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1412 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1412 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1412 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1412 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 1412 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1412 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1412 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1412 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1412 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1412 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
