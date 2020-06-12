1412 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

THIS IS A WEEKLY RENTAL at $1550 PER WEEK (not monthly rate).......ALSO RENTS SEASONALLY - Call for seasonal rates. 2 Bdrm/2 Bath with pull out sofa for a total capacity of 6 people. Seconds to having your "toes in the sand". Beachside Villas has a private pool and is located in the heart of Indian Rocks Beach with numerous restaurants and shops within walking distance. Catch the Jolley Trolley and tour the gorgeous barrier island making plenty of cool stops. Spacious and bright End Unit, Washer/Dryer inside the unit. 2 assigned parking spaces, 1 under building. Storage room supplied with beach chairs, cooler, umbrella and much more. Enjoy the beautiful sunset from your balcony with a drink of choice in hand or take a stroll onto the sandy beach. Home fully equipped for your convenience and enjoyment. Approx. 45 minute from the airport (TIA)