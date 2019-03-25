1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Captains Cove is located on a wide expanse of water, 5 blocks from Indian Rocks Beach. The key west home offers lush landscaping, a private dock and in ground spa. This home is beautifully decorated with a fireplace and antiques. The open floor plan offers tile floors, cathedral ceilings in living room,crown molding throughout. Large deck that overlooks the intracoastal waterway. The large master en suite offers a huge shower and jetted tub, walk in closet. Second bath is tastefully decorated, and offers an office as well. First months rent and security deposit is required and security deposit may not be used as last months rent. A small pet is considered with a 500.00 non refundable deposit.

Lawn maintenance is included. Secure this home now because it will be rented soon. The home will not disappoint.