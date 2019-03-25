All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:53 AM

1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

1207 Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1207 Bayshore Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Captains Cove is located on a wide expanse of water, 5 blocks from Indian Rocks Beach. The key west home offers lush landscaping, a private dock and in ground spa. This home is beautifully decorated with a fireplace and antiques. The open floor plan offers tile floors, cathedral ceilings in living room,crown molding throughout. Large deck that overlooks the intracoastal waterway. The large master en suite offers a huge shower and jetted tub, walk in closet. Second bath is tastefully decorated, and offers an office as well. First months rent and security deposit is required and security deposit may not be used as last months rent. A small pet is considered with a 500.00 non refundable deposit.
Lawn maintenance is included. Secure this home now because it will be rented soon. The home will not disappoint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with GarageIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Pool
Indian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee