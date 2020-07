Amenities

BEACH HOUSE, ONE BLOCK TO WHITE SAND. Rare opportunity to live on the Beach for a very reasonable price. Completely remodeled with high quality materials and appliances. 2 br, 1 ba, laundry room, paved drive way, walking distance to restaurants and tennis courts, boat ramp two blocks. Furnished. Beach living at it's best. Landscaping and pest control are included. Tenant background check is mandatory. Security deposit. 24 h notice to show. Call to schedule your viewing.