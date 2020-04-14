All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
109 12TH AVENUE

109 12th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

109 12th Avenue North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
WOW, ONE BLOCK FROM THE BEACH! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located just one black from the white sands of Indian Rocks Beach. Take advantage of this opportunity to live so close to the warm Gulf waters. The home features a split floor plan with plenty of space for guest and family. The large master bedroom features a 14x10 bonus room that can be used as an office, reading room or additional guest space. Enjoy separate family and living rooms for large gatherings and entertaining. After a day at the beach you can enjoy a peaceful afternoon barbequing on the 19x14 backyard patio under shade of mature trees. Take advantage of walking or biking miles of white sand beaches or swimming in the warm Gulf waters. Close proximity to boutiques, restaurants, parks and more. Other home features include inside laundry room, fire place in family room and a large storage shed for all of your beach toys. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 12TH AVENUE have any available units?
109 12TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 109 12TH AVENUE have?
Some of 109 12TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 12TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
109 12TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 12TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 12TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 109 12TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 109 12TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 109 12TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 12TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 12TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 109 12TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 109 12TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 109 12TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 12TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 12TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 12TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 12TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

