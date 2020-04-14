109 12TH AVENUE

Amenities

WOW, ONE BLOCK FROM THE BEACH! This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located just one black from the white sands of Indian Rocks Beach. Take advantage of this opportunity to live so close to the warm Gulf waters. The home features a split floor plan with plenty of space for guest and family. The large master bedroom features a 14x10 bonus room that can be used as an office, reading room or additional guest space. Enjoy separate family and living rooms for large gatherings and entertaining. After a day at the beach you can enjoy a peaceful afternoon barbequing on the 19x14 backyard patio under shade of mature trees. Take advantage of walking or biking miles of white sand beaches or swimming in the warm Gulf waters. Close proximity to boutiques, restaurants, parks and more. Other home features include inside laundry room, fire place in family room and a large storage shed for all of your beach toys. Pets allowed.