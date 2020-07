Amenities

Updated 2 Bed/ 1 bath apartment with in-unit washer and dryer. Steps from Indian Rocks beach and many dining options. The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Bathroom was recently updated as well. Laminate flooring throughout the unit. The apartment is on the second floor. There is only stair access, no elevator. Includes water, trash & sewer.