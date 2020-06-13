All apartments in Indian River Shores
Location

214 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL 32963

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Renovated, one story 2 BED, 2 Bath Villa in beautiful Park like setting just steps away from the pool. Enjoy condo living in prestigious Indian River shores with no elevator or stairs and an attached 1 car garage, granite counters and new white 42 inch cabinets and spacious Florida Room. Enjoy the peaceful treed setting. A short stroll to town hall, village shops, restaurant, police/fire station and of course the Beach. 10 minute drive to Ocean Dr. Price Reduced $10,000. Bring your pet up to 25 pounds. Seasonal $4,000PM, Annual $2,500PM Minimum 90 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Park Shores Circle have any available units?
214 Park Shores Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian River Shores, FL.
What amenities does 214 Park Shores Circle have?
Some of 214 Park Shores Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Park Shores Circle currently offering any rent specials?
214 Park Shores Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Park Shores Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Park Shores Circle is pet friendly.
Does 214 Park Shores Circle offer parking?
Yes, 214 Park Shores Circle does offer parking.
Does 214 Park Shores Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Park Shores Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Park Shores Circle have a pool?
Yes, 214 Park Shores Circle has a pool.
Does 214 Park Shores Circle have accessible units?
No, 214 Park Shores Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Park Shores Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Park Shores Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Park Shores Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Park Shores Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
