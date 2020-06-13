214 Park Shores Circle

Amenities

Renovated, one story 2 BED, 2 Bath Villa in beautiful Park like setting just steps away from the pool. Enjoy condo living in prestigious Indian River shores with no elevator or stairs and an attached 1 car garage, granite counters and new white 42 inch cabinets and spacious Florida Room. Enjoy the peaceful treed setting. A short stroll to town hall, village shops, restaurant, police/fire station and of course the Beach. 10 minute drive to Ocean Dr. Price Reduced $10,000. Bring your pet up to 25 pounds. Seasonal $4,000PM, Annual $2,500PM Minimum 90 days.