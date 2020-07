Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Vero Beach ocean-to-river rental close to Sebastian Inlet. Top 2 floors, bottom apt, or whole house options available ranging from $6,500 to 8,500. Fully furnished. Open the door to your own secluded beachfront, relax on the deck or enjoy the unbeatable river views. Upstairs not available Feb 2021. Rates vary based on time needed. Pets at owner's discretion. Garage & dock not included.