All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
Find more places like 521 Summerset Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Harbour Beach, FL
/
521 Summerset Court
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:57 PM

521 Summerset Court

521 Summerset Court · (321) 784-9602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indian Harbour Beach
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

521 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
Lyme Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1679 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to TV room with sliders leading out to the back patio over looking the community grounds. Single car garage and community pool. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants and movie theater. 7 month & 1 year leases rental $1,795 per month Tenant responsible for all utilities cable, water, sewer, electric etc. 1 to 6 months leases $1,995 plus 12% tax includes all utilities with a $75 cap on electric tenant pays overage. Owner will consider 1 small dog but NO cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Summerset Court have any available units?
521 Summerset Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 521 Summerset Court have?
Some of 521 Summerset Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Summerset Court currently offering any rent specials?
521 Summerset Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Summerset Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Summerset Court is pet friendly.
Does 521 Summerset Court offer parking?
Yes, 521 Summerset Court does offer parking.
Does 521 Summerset Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Summerset Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Summerset Court have a pool?
Yes, 521 Summerset Court has a pool.
Does 521 Summerset Court have accessible units?
No, 521 Summerset Court does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Summerset Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Summerset Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Summerset Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Summerset Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 521 Summerset Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Harbour Beach 1 BedroomsIndian Harbour Beach 2 Bedrooms
Indian Harbour Beach Apartments with GymIndian Harbour Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Indian Harbour Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Florida Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity