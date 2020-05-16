521 Summerset Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast bar opens to TV room with sliders leading out to the back patio over looking the community grounds. Single car garage and community pool. Close to lots of shopping, restaurants and movie theater. 7 month & 1 year leases rental $1,795 per month Tenant responsible for all utilities cable, water, sewer, electric etc. 1 to 6 months leases $1,995 plus 12% tax includes all utilities with a $75 cap on electric tenant pays overage. Owner will consider 1 small dog but NO cats