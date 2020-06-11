All apartments in Indian Harbour Beach
Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1010 Pinetree Drive
1010 Pinetree Drive

1010 Pine Tree Drive · (321) 544-0939
Location

1010 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
Seminole Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Beautifully furnished unit one block from ocean! Available for 2 months or longer; Rental price depends on length of lease; A1A has stoplight/crosswalk leading to public beach access; Close to schools, Lowe's, restaurants, stores; Stainless steel appliances; New flooring throughout; Updated bathrooms; Huge walk-in closet in master; Full size washer/dryer inside unit; Patio out back with lush plants for privacy from road; Community tiki bar/lounge area outside community pool; Lots of lush native plants on the grounds; Pool, lawn, water, electric incl in furnished rental; See agent remarks for pricing; Super centrally located in wonderful neighborhood; Rented Nov '19- Jan '20; See agent details for pricing & commissions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Pinetree Drive have any available units?
1010 Pinetree Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 Pinetree Drive have?
Some of 1010 Pinetree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Pinetree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Pinetree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Pinetree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Pinetree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Harbour Beach.
Does 1010 Pinetree Drive offer parking?
No, 1010 Pinetree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Pinetree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Pinetree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Pinetree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Pinetree Drive has a pool.
Does 1010 Pinetree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1010 Pinetree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Pinetree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Pinetree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Pinetree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Pinetree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
