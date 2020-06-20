All apartments in Indialantic
Indialantic, FL
440 Wayne Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:16 AM

440 Wayne Avenue

440 Wayne Avenue · (321) 313-0135
Location

440 Wayne Avenue, Indialantic, FL 32903
Indialantic by The Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A Beachside POOL home walking distance to the BEACH & Indian River & fishing pier! A+schools, 20 mins to Patrick AFB & just across 192 causeway from historic downtown Melbourne. An incredible location & true family neighborhood! Inviting front porch w/double doors to the open living area & glass sliders open to the refreshing waterfall pool with wading/umbrella area. Lush landscaping with privacy fenced(2019) yard on 1/3 acre, plenty of room for Fido! Circular driveway, over-sized 2car garage, roof(2018). Updated Stainless Steel appliances, neutral tile throughout. Large master bdrm w/ sliders to access the over-sized patio. Spacious guest bedrooms with large closets. Pool Maintenance and Landscaping included in the rent! Ask for Military discount! Not available to show until 6/3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Wayne Avenue have any available units?
440 Wayne Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Wayne Avenue have?
Some of 440 Wayne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
440 Wayne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 440 Wayne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indialantic.
Does 440 Wayne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 440 Wayne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 440 Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Wayne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 440 Wayne Avenue has a pool.
Does 440 Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 440 Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Wayne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Wayne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
