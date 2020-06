Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Call Keyanna J 813-270-1212 or kjacobs@bhhsflpg.com to schedule a showing of this cozy one bed, one bath, corner unit that is available now! With a view of the canal right out your back door, it's the perfect place to sit with a cup of coffee in the morning. Fully fenced area in back to add some privacy and tile floors are tile for easy maintaining. There is an onsite laundry facility that is coin operated. Just a short drive from US HWY 19. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, OTHER UNITS OCCUPIED.