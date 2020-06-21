All apartments in Hudson
6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:12 AM

6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1

6035 Sea Ranch Dr 411 · (727) 863-1031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6035 Sea Ranch Dr 411, Hudson, FL 34667
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
elevator
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
internet access
lobby
tennis court
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term, partially furnished, if needed too! Drive through the manned security gate and you can leave all your troubles behind. You can check your mail on the way to the lovely lobby and take the elevator up to your 4th floor home. The open floor plan allows you to be greeted with a gorgeous view of the Gulf the moment you walk in! The kitchen has smooth surface range, built in microwave, refrigerator. Wood laminate floors in the traffic areas and carpet in the 2 bedrooms. This unit is set up with the den being used as an office/guest room but it could be a formal dining room instead. The living room and master bed both have 10 ft sliding glass doors that open onto the balcony and that is a great place to enjoy morning coffee or an evening snack or beverage. The property features 24 hr gated security, tennis courts, heated pool for Tower 1, private lagoon and walk way to the bridge on the finger. A great lifestyle and it can be yours for $1,595/mo which INCLUDES water, sewer, trash, cable, internet and all grounds maintenance!!! No additional monthly fees! Call today for your private showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 have any available units?
6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 have?
Some of 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 offer parking?
No, 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 has a pool.
Does 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6035 Sea Ranch Drive #411 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
