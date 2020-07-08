All apartments in Hudson
14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE

14612 Strathglass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14612 Strathglass Drive, Hudson, FL 34667

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MODERN open floor plan with 10' sweeping ceilings! This home feels cheerful with all of the natural light flowing in from the many windows and sliding glass doors! The master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with over-sized garden tub and separate shower. The walk-in closet will satisfy the "clothes and shoe lover"! So much living space with family and living rooms, formal and informal dining spaces. Loaded with many extras including rounded corners, high archways, granite kitchen counter-tops, breakfast bar, and gorgeous laminate wood floors throughout the entire home! The "top down bottom up" blinds in every room will provide any amount of daylight you desire, while maintaining maximum privacy. This home offers some of the best space usage in the neighborhood with its 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and one of the largest lots in the neighborhood with .18 acres that opens to the dry retention area, so it feels like you have even more backyard! Sit on your covered patio and enjoy the evening in peace and quiet. Only one owner; practically new home. Enjoy the convenience of having an already built, upgraded, and ready for you home! HOA fee includes basic cable and maintenance of the walking paths and neighborhood entry with the fountain. No flood zone/flood insurance. NO CCD! Great location close to so much, but set away from major streets. A short drive to the Gulf of Mexico! Spacious 3 car garage provides ample room for toys. Currently there is a bonus room off of the garage to keep--or you can easily move the washer/dryer back inside the home. This home is truly move in ready, so come move in and relax in this quiet community! All measurements are estimates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE have any available units?
14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE have?
Some of 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

