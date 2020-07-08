14612 STRATHGLASS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MODERN open floor plan with 10' sweeping ceilings! This home feels cheerful with all of the natural light flowing in from the many windows and sliding glass doors! The master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with over-sized garden tub and separate shower. The walk-in closet will satisfy the "clothes and shoe lover"! So much living space with family and living rooms, formal and informal dining spaces. Loaded with many extras including rounded corners, high archways, granite kitchen counter-tops, breakfast bar, and gorgeous laminate wood floors throughout the entire home! The "top down bottom up" blinds in every room will provide any amount of daylight you desire, while maintaining maximum privacy. This home offers some of the best space usage in the neighborhood with its 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and one of the largest lots in the neighborhood with .18 acres that opens to the dry retention area, so it feels like you have even more backyard! Sit on your covered patio and enjoy the evening in peace and quiet. Only one owner; practically new home. Enjoy the convenience of having an already built, upgraded, and ready for you home! HOA fee includes basic cable and maintenance of the walking paths and neighborhood entry with the fountain. No flood zone/flood insurance. NO CCD! Great location close to so much, but set away from major streets. A short drive to the Gulf of Mexico! Spacious 3 car garage provides ample room for toys. Currently there is a bonus room off of the garage to keep--or you can easily move the washer/dryer back inside the home. This home is truly move in ready, so come move in and relax in this quiet community! All measurements are estimates.