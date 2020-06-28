All apartments in Hudson
Find more places like 13739 Maritime Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson, FL
/
13739 Maritime Ct
Last updated December 14 2019 at 8:49 AM

13739 Maritime Ct

13739 Maritime Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hudson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13739 Maritime Court, Hudson, FL 34667
Millwood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home custom built in 2005 and settled back on a lush over-sized cul-de-sac lot located in the golf and clubhouse community of Beacon Woods. The gorgeous kitchen features Corian counter, stainless steel appliances, a built in wine rack and an amazing breakfast bar overlooking the living area. Third bathroom has access out to the huge screened patio that is perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom features a jetted tub with a separate shower and double sinks. Home sits on 1/3 acre lot with private driveway up to the home. Community has plenty of amenities to include, pool, parks, golf(may incur additional fees), courts and clubhouse.

$60 App Fee/Adult, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13739 Maritime Ct have any available units?
13739 Maritime Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 13739 Maritime Ct have?
Some of 13739 Maritime Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13739 Maritime Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13739 Maritime Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13739 Maritime Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13739 Maritime Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 13739 Maritime Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13739 Maritime Ct offers parking.
Does 13739 Maritime Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13739 Maritime Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13739 Maritime Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13739 Maritime Ct has a pool.
Does 13739 Maritime Ct have accessible units?
No, 13739 Maritime Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13739 Maritime Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13739 Maritime Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 13739 Maritime Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13739 Maritime Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr
Hudson, FL 34667

Similar Pages

Hudson 1 BedroomsHudson 2 Bedrooms
Hudson Apartments with ParkingHudson Dog Friendly Apartments
Hudson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College