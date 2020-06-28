13739 Maritime Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home custom built in 2005 and settled back on a lush over-sized cul-de-sac lot located in the golf and clubhouse community of Beacon Woods. The gorgeous kitchen features Corian counter, stainless steel appliances, a built in wine rack and an amazing breakfast bar overlooking the living area. Third bathroom has access out to the huge screened patio that is perfect for entertaining! Master bedroom features a jetted tub with a separate shower and double sinks. Home sits on 1/3 acre lot with private driveway up to the home. Community has plenty of amenities to include, pool, parks, golf(may incur additional fees), courts and clubhouse.



$60 App Fee/Adult, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.