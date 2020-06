13523 OUTBOARD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE (WITH GARAGE DOOR OPENER) HOME HAS A FENCED BACK YARD AND IS ON A WIDE, GULF ACCESS CANAL. LARGE LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, REFRIGERATOR W/ICE & WATER IN THE DOOR, FLAT TOP RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER AND PASS THRU TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKING THE WATER. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SKY LIGHTS IN LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND MIDDLE BEDROOM MAKE THE HOME BRIGHT AND CHEERFUL. THIS HOME ALSO FEATURES A NICE SCREENED FRONT ENTRY PATIO. ENJOY THE WONDERFUL GULF ACCESS AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR PRIVATE BACK YARD. BRING YOUR FISHING POLES, SWIMMING SUIT, BOAT(S) AND JET SKI. THIS LOVELY HOME HAS TWO FLOATING DOCKS. WATERFRONT LIVING AT ITS BEST. CHECK OUT OUR LOCAL RESTAURANTS -“OYSTER OLLIE'S”, SAM'S BEACH CLUB AND HURRICANE HANKS FEATURE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND GOOD FOOD. IF YOU CRAVE ITALIAN, TRY GIANNI'S' FOR GREAT FOOD AND REASONABLE PRICING NEARBY. THE REGIONAL MEDICAL HOSPITAL BAYONET POINT, BANKING, SHOPPING CENTER WITH A WINN DIXIE SUPERMARKET ARE ALL A FEW BLOCKS AWAY. WE ALSO HAVE A WONDERFUL LIBRARY IN HUDSON. GULF VIEW SQUARE MALL, THE CASINO BOAT, HOOTERS, THE CRAB SHACK, CATCHES & RUM RUNNERS, WHISKEY JOE'S WITH IT'S OWN PALE SAND BEACH ARE JUST MINUTES AWAY IN PORT RICHEY AND CHECK OUT THE MISS VIRGINIA FOR A DAY OF AFFORDABLE FISHING! THERE ARE MANY AFFORDABLE REALLY GOOD GOLF COURSES IN THE AREA TOO. COME AND LIVE THE WONDERFUL FLORIDA LIFE.