Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

13505 Whitby Road

13505 Whitby Road · No Longer Available
Location

13505 Whitby Road, Hudson, FL 34667
Windsor Mill

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13505 Whitby Road have any available units?
13505 Whitby Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
Is 13505 Whitby Road currently offering any rent specials?
13505 Whitby Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13505 Whitby Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13505 Whitby Road is pet friendly.
Does 13505 Whitby Road offer parking?
No, 13505 Whitby Road does not offer parking.
Does 13505 Whitby Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13505 Whitby Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13505 Whitby Road have a pool?
Yes, 13505 Whitby Road has a pool.
Does 13505 Whitby Road have accessible units?
No, 13505 Whitby Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13505 Whitby Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13505 Whitby Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13505 Whitby Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13505 Whitby Road does not have units with air conditioning.

