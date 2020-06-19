All apartments in Hudson
13326 Susan Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:22 AM

13326 Susan Drive

13326 Susan Drive · (727) 863-1031
Location

13326 Susan Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Pleasure Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
media room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Come live the Florida lifestyle in this Lovely waterfront home in Hudson in a non deed restricted neighborhood on a great Gulf access canal with Floating Dock! 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has an open floor plan with a cute, eat in kitchen w/refrigerator, range, dishwasher and pantry! Large master bedroom w/private bath with walk in shower, cedar lined closet and sliding glass doors that open onto the big screened lania that has a garden bed! Enjoy the floating dock and a large back yard for enjoying the Florida lifestyle! All New windows in 2018!!! Please Call today for your private showing! Come live the fabulous Waterfront Lifestyle today! Sorry, NO PETS.

There are a lot of wonderful things to enjoy in the area. There are great restaurants, shopping, banking, library, Post Office and grocery store within blocks. Enjoy a nice drive or walk a few blocks North to Hudson Beach, The Cove, Inn On the Gulf, Gianni's Italian Restaurant or Sam's On The Beach with live entertainment. From this wonderful location you are about 2 1/2 hours to Disney World or Universal. Busch Gardens, The Florida Aquarium and Lowry Park Zoo are about 1 hour away, world famous beaches are about an hour south. Or travel north 45 minutes to Homosassa and its' wonderful 73 degree natural springs and see the manatees. Crystal River is just a few miles north from there. There is much to do in the area from the Sun Cruz Gambling boat in Port Richey to offshore fishing on the Miss. Virginia. Hungry? You might want to try Hurricane Hanks in Hudson, Hooters or The Sea Side Inn or Rum River in Port Richey on the Cottee River. Take in a movie at Hollywood Eighteen Theaters. Shop at the Gulf View Square Mall. If you play golf or bowl we have many really good affordable courses in the area and three bowling alleys to choose from. Please come live the Great Florida Life! Just call Wayne Jackson at Gulf Coast Rentals & Property Management at 727-863-1031 today and I will be glad to help you book this Fine Waterfront Home. Thank You!
Come live the Florida lifestyle in this Lovely waterfront home in Hudson in a non deed restricted neighborhood on a great Gulf access canal with Floating Dock. 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has an open floor plan with a cute, eat in kitchen w/refrigerator, range, dishwasher and pantry! Large master bedroom w/private bath with walk in shower, cedar lined closet and sliding glass doors that open onto the big screened lania that has a garden bed! Enjoy the Brand New Floating dock and a large back yard for enjoying the Florida lifestyle! OWNER has put in a NEW RANGE, NEW BUILT IN MICROWAVE, NEW CARPET, NEW DOCK, NEW GARAGE DOOR, NEW GARAGE DOOR OPENER AND BRAND NEW WINDOWS ALL THE WAY AROUND!!! Please Call today 727-863-1031 for your private showing! Come live the fabulous Waterfront Lifestyle today! Sorry, NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13326 Susan Drive have any available units?
13326 Susan Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13326 Susan Drive have?
Some of 13326 Susan Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13326 Susan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13326 Susan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13326 Susan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13326 Susan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 13326 Susan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13326 Susan Drive does offer parking.
Does 13326 Susan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13326 Susan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13326 Susan Drive have a pool?
No, 13326 Susan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13326 Susan Drive have accessible units?
No, 13326 Susan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13326 Susan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13326 Susan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13326 Susan Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13326 Susan Drive has units with air conditioning.
