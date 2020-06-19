13326 Susan Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning media room microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Come live the Florida lifestyle in this Lovely waterfront home in Hudson in a non deed restricted neighborhood on a great Gulf access canal with Floating Dock! 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage home has an open floor plan with a cute, eat in kitchen w/refrigerator, range, dishwasher and pantry! Large master bedroom w/private bath with walk in shower, cedar lined closet and sliding glass doors that open onto the big screened lania that has a garden bed! Enjoy the floating dock and a large back yard for enjoying the Florida lifestyle! All New windows in 2018!!! Please Call today for your private showing! Come live the fabulous Waterfront Lifestyle today! Sorry, NO PETS.



There are a lot of wonderful things to enjoy in the area. There are great restaurants, shopping, banking, library, Post Office and grocery store within blocks. Enjoy a nice drive or walk a few blocks North to Hudson Beach, The Cove, Inn On the Gulf, Gianni's Italian Restaurant or Sam's On The Beach with live entertainment. From this wonderful location you are about 2 1/2 hours to Disney World or Universal. Busch Gardens, The Florida Aquarium and Lowry Park Zoo are about 1 hour away, world famous beaches are about an hour south. Or travel north 45 minutes to Homosassa and its' wonderful 73 degree natural springs and see the manatees. Crystal River is just a few miles north from there. There is much to do in the area from the Sun Cruz Gambling boat in Port Richey to offshore fishing on the Miss. Virginia. Hungry? You might want to try Hurricane Hanks in Hudson, Hooters or The Sea Side Inn or Rum River in Port Richey on the Cottee River. Take in a movie at Hollywood Eighteen Theaters. Shop at the Gulf View Square Mall. If you play golf or bowl we have many really good affordable courses in the area and three bowling alleys to choose from. Please come live the Great Florida Life! Just call Wayne Jackson at Gulf Coast Rentals & Property Management at 727-863-1031 today and I will be glad to help you book this Fine Waterfront Home. Thank You!

