13240 STARFISH DRIVE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM
13240 STARFISH DRIVE
13240 Starfish Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
13240 Starfish Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Pleasure Isles
Amenities
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home on canal with access to gulf. Home has 2 bedrooms and a large living room with fireplace. The kitchen has a breakfast bar.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13240 STARFISH DRIVE have any available units?
13240 STARFISH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hudson, FL
.
What amenities does 13240 STARFISH DRIVE have?
Some of 13240 STARFISH DRIVE's amenities include garage, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13240 STARFISH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13240 STARFISH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13240 STARFISH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13240 STARFISH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hudson
.
Does 13240 STARFISH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13240 STARFISH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13240 STARFISH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13240 STARFISH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13240 STARFISH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13240 STARFISH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13240 STARFISH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13240 STARFISH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13240 STARFISH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13240 STARFISH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13240 STARFISH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13240 STARFISH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
